Charity gig aids Riverside Day Centre

Local heavy metal group Blood Slab held a gig recently In the Beltie Galloway where the group collected a £180 in donations which they handed over to the local Riverside Day Centre in Newton Stewart.

Pictured presenting the cheque are band members Scott McIlwraith, Keith Stevenson, Rab Stevenson not in the picture from the band are Jonno Hudson and Brain Ferguson.

Receiving the cheque for the Riverside Day Centre is Helen Alexander.

The band would like to extend a big thank you to the Beltie Galloway in Riverside Car Park, Newton Stewart, for hosting the event.

The Riverside Day Centre is a centre for the ederly and vulnerable in the community to socialise and integrate.

Picture by George Winchester.