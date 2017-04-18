Charity donation

Charity fundraiser Tom Dingwall recently handed over a cheque for £1404 to Jackie Rae of Dumfries & Galloway Blood Bikes, a charitable organisation set up by local volunteers to deliver essential blood and urgent medical supplies, in and out of hours, between hospitals and healthcare sites in South West Scotland.

Tom raised the money through sales of his latest charity CD. Tom would like to thank everyone for their kind donations and for purchasing his CD and especially to Zoe King, an employee of Boots, Newton Stewart, who helped with the sales of the fundraising CD.