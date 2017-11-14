Charity Christmas cards on sale at Brigend

This year Newton Stewart’s annual charity Christmas card shop has been set up in the Brigend Pantry in Victoria Street, courtesy of Steven Drysdale.

The Cards for Good Causes Limited supports at least 25 charities and pays those charities 70p in every pound from the cards sold.

The charity Christmas card shop is now open and will be based in the Brigend Pantry, opposite the Earl of Galloway Memorial Gardens until December 16. The shop is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm.