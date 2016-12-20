Charities benefit from Yorkshire Building Foundation fundraiser

Two charities have received a share of £100,000 from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after being nominated by people in Newton Stewart.

Dumfries and Galloway Blood Bikes and Minnigaff Community Nursery have been given £100 each after the Society’s Small Change Big Difference® Month campaign.

Gavin Marr, Proprietor of Marr Financial Services Ltd who run the Newton Stewart agency, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came in and nominated a charity for a donation during our Small Change Big Difference Month campaign.”