Changing of the guard at Kirkcudbright Probus

Roland Parker retired as chairman of the Kirkcudbright and District Probus Club at the recent annual general meeting.

He is pictured here, on the right, congratulating the new Chairman George Wishart, on the left.

At the annual general meeting of the Kirkcudbright and District Probus Club held in the Selkirk Arms Hotel on Monday, January 9. The retiring chairman Roland Parker reviewed the year, the topics covered by the speakers and the club outings.

He thanked the committee and other members for their support during the year and for agreeing a way forward for the club. Roland was presented with a Probus tie and badge.

John Womersley also retired at the meeting having completed five years as secretary. He was warmly thanked for all the arrangements he had made and his timely reminders to members. John was also presented with a tie and badge. George Wishart was installed as chairman, Ron McHugh was appointed vice chairman, Ian Hamilton as secretary, and Derek McCallum and Terry Hughes as treasurers.

The club meets for a monthly lunch normally in the Selkirk Arms Hotel or in Gatehouse, followed by a short talk from a variety of speakers. Drop in coffee mornings also take place each month.

The club provides an opportunity for retired professional and business men to meet on a social and informal basis. In addition, the club organises outings to places of interest - last year to Beamish Musesum and HM Prison in Dumfires. At the next meeting in the Selkirk Arms Hotel on February 13, David Collin will speak on penny whistles - with musical illustrations!

New members are always welcome. Further details of the club are available from George Wishart on 01557 870090.