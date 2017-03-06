Celebrating World Book Day

Children at Creetown Nursery celebrated World Book Day.

The children all came to nursery dressed as a book character of their choice. The staff all joined in on the fun too and the children spent the day enjoying books all around the nursery and the school.

Pupils were challenged to find the best and funniest places to read a book and kept a count of how many books they could read that day. The children read 29 different books throughout the morning. Each child was then given their world book day token.