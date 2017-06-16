Celebrating 50 years of Newton Stewart Rotary

On Friday 2nd June there was a wonderful celebration of 50 years of Rotary in Newton Stewart.

The President of Stranraer Rotary Club Robert Fryer presented the incoming President of Newton Stewart Keith Best with the replacement Rotary Charter that was lost sometime during the last 50 years.

As Stranraer is the club that founded Rotary Newton Stewart he advised the club to ensure that this was ‘looked after’. The evening concluded with an entertaining Casino event which was enjoyed by all those who could stay the pace.

Also at the event an inspirational talk was presented by Kirkcudbright Rotarian Maurice Halliday on behalf of the World President John Germ recognising 50 years of service to the community.

Anne Barclay, the youngest member of the club, presented a 50 years Service certificate to Founder Member Baird Matthews.