Cartoon Circus coming to town

The Cartoon Circus Live is coming to town to entertain the kids of Newton Stewart and the Machars with some hilarious cartoon fun.

The Cartoon Circus will be making its first ever visit to Newton Stewart to give children - off all ages - a half-term treat on Monday, October 16th, in the McMillan Hall, starting at 1.30pm.

This will be an all new, interactive, laughter-packed stage show “Cartoon Circus Live” combines the comedy of pantomime with the thrill of the circus.

The 80 minute show features some of Britain’s funniest clowns, traditional slapstick comedy, magic, illusions, balancing, high flying diabolos, cartoon characters, plate spinning, an acrobatic human slinky, puppets, prizes and surprises. There is even a performing piranha.

For more information about tickets call 01384 423496 there is also a discount for group bookings.