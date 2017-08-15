Capacity crowd enjoy Youth Beatz

A capacity crowd of 12,000 people filled the Dock Park in Dumfries on Saturday for the largest free youth music event in Scotland, with all tickets taken up by Dumfries and Galloway residents.

Headliners Example and Ben Haenow topped the bill which also included performances from a host of local acts.

Families and young people attended the event at the Dock Park to enjoy the music, free activities, information stalls and fair and much more! The team have received hundreds of comments from parents and young people who loved the whole day; enjoyed having live music on the doorstep and enjoyed the brilliant atmosphere throughout the day.

Chair of the Nithsdale Area committee, Ronnie Nicholson, said “Youth Beatz 2017 was an outstanding success enjoyed by so many young people and families from throughout Dumfries and Galloway. Council staff and volunteers put in a huge effort to deliver a fantastic free event sponsored by Nithsdale Area Committee and other funding bodies. Teams from across our Council and the young people who worked with them did a great job. There was a fabulous range of activities on offer. It was great to see the Dock Park busy with young people, all of whom were having a great time listening to local bands and the headline acts.”

Mark Molloy, the Council’s Young People Manager, said “the amount of organisation, planning and co-ordination to deliver Youth Beatz is huge, so it is really rewarding to see the event go so well. I have spoken to all the agencies involved in delivering the event and received very positive feedback on how well organised and safe the event was which was evident from the number of families all out enjoying themselves. I have spoken to all the safety groups at Youth Beatz and no safety incidents were reported at the weekend. For an event that brings 12,000 people together, creating a safe and fun atmosphere for everyone is important. I am pleased that this has been achieved so that families will return again next year.”

Inspector Gordon McKnight from Police Scotland, said: “Yet again, Youth Beatz has been another successful and well run event which saw thousands of young people come to Dock Park. Our officers and youth volunteers worked along with other partners at the event which, with the exception of one incident, was trouble free. Considering the number of people that come together for the gig, this is a fantastic achievement. A huge number of parents said to our officers how good the day was and that it was nice to see all the young people behaving and enjoying themselves.”

The event also included ‘The Toon’ - an issue based drama production taking a look into some of the real life issues faced by today’s young people. The Toon is a hard hitting and shocking way of providing information to young people 14 to 25 about current issues that may be affecting them or may affect them in the future, delivered by the Youth Enquiry Service. The interactive youth information zone has run for a number of years and has been the hub for getting young people involved in what has been described as “a brilliant way of educating and making you think!”