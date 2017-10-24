Can you solve the photo mystery?

This photography was handed into the Galloway Gazette offices in Newton Stewart after a reader found it lying in the road at Cunninghame Terrace in the town.

There’s no information on the back to identify who it is.

If you have lost the photo please call into the Galloway Gazette office at 28 Victoria Street, Newton Stewart (behind GAP) to collect it. Or phone 01671 403029 if you have any information.