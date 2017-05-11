Can you give Button a loving home?

The Stranraer and District Branch of Cats protection are appealing for a permanent home for one special cat waiting to be adopted.

Beautiful Button has now been in care for four long months whilst she waits for her new home.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “This lovely cat came into our care after her elderly owner died. She is used to living in a very quiet household in a rural village.

“Button has lost one eye some time in her past, but seems to manage quite well with her remaining eye. A little shy to begin with, she is one of the most gentle and affectionate cats we’ve had in for some time. She loves a warm bed to snooze the time away in but she’s just desperate to be out of her pen and enjoying the pleasures of a country garden once more. We are very keen to find her that perfect home and family once more. Ideally she would be happiest as the only cat and in a home without children.

“Please visit our website www.cats.org.uk/stranraer to view a list of our cats presently waiting for their new home. We sometimes have cats waiting who are not on the website, so it’s always worth calling to register an interest in adopting.”

If you feel you can offer Button or some of the other cats a home please get in touch by telephoning 0345 371 2759 or email: cpwigtownshire@btinternet.com