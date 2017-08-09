Busy time for Young Farmers club

Machars Young Farmers have had a very busy week with a demonstration and two agricultural show to attend. On Monday, July 31, Mr Gavin Redpath very kindly came along to Grange of Cree Farm to give club members a dairy dressing demonstration. The young farmers attending said it was a really interesting night and they all learnt a lot!

Then it was onto Wigtown Show on the Wednesday. The ‘slightly’ wet show didn’t dampen their spirits at night with over 600 people through the door for the young famers show dance. Then last Saturday they were off to Dumfries Show. Well done to the MYF handicrafts girls, Emily Nash, Rose Nash, Charlotte Nash and Robyn Wallace, for their amazing display at the show.