Busy month for food bank

The month of December was once again an extremely busy one for the Food bank during which time they distributed a total of 476 bags of food to people in the Machars area. Requests for food aid specifically for the Christmas season increased year on year by 31 per cent.

Donations from the church congregations and the public at large during the festive season were extremely generous and enabled the food bank organisers to ensure that we were able to satisfy the high demand for food aid and give some festive cheer to those in the neighbourhoods who were in need.

Festive food parcels are just one part of the food bank activities in the community. There is also a Friday “drop-in” lunch every week in Penninghame St John’s Church hall for anyone who is in need, not only of a hot meal but a listening ear and provides an opportunity to meet with other people in similar circumstances. The doors open at 11.15am for tea and coffee, food is served from 12.00 – 2.00pm. This is a facility that is provided without cost to the recipients.

Marlane Cash, Co-ordinator Machars Churches Basics Food Bank, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank everyone who has donated, food or money to the Food bank, not just during the Christmas period but throughout the whole of 2016. Grateful thanks also to Sainsbury’s in Newton Stewart who not only always contribute food items to the Food bank at Christmas time but also whenever we approach them for help. It is only through this wonderful generosity that we are able to carry out this much needed service in our community. I am constantly humbled by the unfailing support that you all give to us.

“Finally, I offer my heartfelt and sincere thanks to the team of volunteers, who work so hard all year round to make this service possible and without whom the Food bank would not be able to meet the needs of the people who turn to us for food aid and support. I wish you all a very happy and peaceful 2017.”