Bridge may have wrong name

A member of Cree Valley Community Council questioned the correct name of the foot bridge that connects Newton Stewart to Minnigaff.

CVCC secretary Antony Berretti said his research led him to believe the bridge was originally called the ‘Spurling’ Bridge, and this is confirmed with that spelling on a plaque on the metal footbridge, which was removed last year after caused flooding issues.

He thought the name had become translated over the year to ‘Sparling’, the anglicised version of the Scots word. This news was revealed when an update on the progress of re-siting the bridge downstream came up on the agenda.

CVCC member David Inglis said “a delegation” had been in Newton Stewart to inspect the river the previous Thursday. He thought it included representatives of Kaya Consulting, who were employed by Dumfries and Galloway Council to do survey work on the river after the flooding incidents, so he expected more news to come through to the CC soon.