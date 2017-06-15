Beavers, Cubs and Scouts go green-fingered

Newton Stewart and Minnigaff Beavers, Cubs and Scouts were getting their hand dirty for a good cause on Wednesday evening in Newton Stewart’s public gardens, opposite the Bank of Scotland.

The children were helping Cree Valley Community Council to plant flowers in some of the gardens around Newton Stewart to improve the look of the town.

Cree Valley Chairman Clifford Smithers said; “We are very grateful to all the Beavers, Cubs and Scouts for coming along to help with the planting, and working so hard to make our town look its very best. It’s very much appreciated.”