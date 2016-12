The Royal Bank of Scotland recently presented a low serial number £5 note to Port William’s volunteer inshore rescue service as a fundraiser, as the notes are set to become collectors’ items.

RBS representative Laura Black is pictured at handing the note, numbered AA000049, over to George McKenzie from PIRSAC at The View in Port William. The crew rely on donations to continue providing this live-saving service.

Anyone interested should email pirsac1@gmail.com