Bank charity hamper raises £162

The Clydesdale Bank in Newton Stewart recently ran a competition to win a hamper of sweeties to raise funds for bank colleagues taking part in the Sleep in the Park in Princes Street Gardens, in Edinburgh, on December 9.

Sleep in the Park will see 9,000 in the gardens for the world’s largest ever sleepout to raise awareness about, and hopefully eradicate homelessness over a five-year period by providing people with housing, rehabilitation, job opportunities and the support they need to get back on their feet.

The hamper of sweeties was won by Marcus Allan who received his prize from staff member Barbara Scott.