Bale Art rolls out over the country

Machars Young Farmers Club members have taken part in Bale Art 2017.

This year the Bale Art Competition, which originated in Dumfries and Galloway, has gone National.

Bale Art was started to help promote young farmers clubs and this year the hope is to also raise funds for STV Appeal, a charity which helps children who endure tough times throughout Scotland. Anyone wishing to make a donation to the appeal can do so via the bale art Justgiving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/baleart.

Pictured in the bale art selfie are James Vance, Kerrin Forsyth, Sarah Walker, John Cousar, Alan Oxley, William McMillan, Thomas McKinnel and Andrew Hunter-Blair.