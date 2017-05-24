Bags of help needed for Carsluith Hall

A local village hall is looking for the support of Tesco shoppers to help improve the area around their facility.

Kirkdale Hall Trustees, who run Carsluith Village Hall, is one of three community groups to have been shortlisted for support from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative. Shoppers in the Tesco store in Kirkcudbright will decide how much each good cause receives by voting every time they shop between now and the end of June.

Bill Mitchell of the hall management committee said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted in the Tesco Bags of Help initiative. It is the first time we have asked for support from this fund and any award we receive will help us to carry out vital repairs to walls around the hall, cut back trees which are overhanding the building and generally give the area around the hall a good spring clean.”

Bill added: “The village hall is set in a large plot in a lovely rural letting and is very popular with local groups. The facility is entirely run by volunteers, with no paid staff, who work hard to keep it neat and tidy. However, for some specialist tasks, like dyking and tree cutting, it is necessary to bring in professionals. Any award from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative would be a real boost to our group. We are grateful for the support of Tesco shoppers locally.”