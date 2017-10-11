Bag packing day to help music festival funds

On Saturday 7th October members of the Galloway Music Festival committee held a ‘bag pack’ at Sainsburys supermarket in Newton Stewart.

The effort was in order to help raise funds for the Galloway Music festival to be held from the 5th to the 9th March 2018 at various locations in Newton Stewart and Stranraer.

The amount raised was over £330.00.

The syllabus for the festival will be available just after the school holidays, towards the end of October, and entries will close on January 19th 2018.

Details can be found on the Galloway Music Festival website, www.gallowaymusicfestival.org.uk, or on Facebook.

There is free admission to all venues for anybody wanting to support the performers, and on Saturday 10th March 2018, there will be a winners concert at Newton Stewart cinema starting at 2pm. It is free for performers, but there will be a small charge for members of the audience.