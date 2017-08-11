Baby box for every newborn

Local SNP MSP Emma Harper has created a baby box similar to that being given free to new mums from August this year and invites members of the public to come and see the box’s contents.

The Scottish Government is gifting every newborn baby due or born after 15 August a box full of essential items such as clothes, nappies and books which will provide every baby with an equal start in life. The box has also been awarded British Safety Standard accreditation as a crib for domestic use- the first non-commercial Baby box in the world to do so.

Emma said: “The baby box is a great way to provide every newborn baby with an equal start in life, regardless of their background.

“The box is full of items that are essential in the early days of a baby’s life, such as clothes in newborn and bigger sizes, as well as both digital ear and bath thermometer. It also includes items for new mums such as maternity pads and nursing pads.2

“The box also includes bedding and a mattress as it is intended to be used as a cot which means new mums can have their baby safely tucked in and sleeping close to their parents. The box provides a safe sleep space for babies up to 4 months old, has no small parts and has passed safety tests, and the mattress complies with flammability safety guidelines.

“Joan and I had displayed the baby box at the Dumfries & Lockerbie Agricultural Show on Saturday along with Paul Wheelhouse MSP, and it proved to be successful with many people stopping to ask questions and obtain information on the purpose of the baby box and the history of how the box originated.

“We would like to invite anyone interested to come and see the Baby Box in our Dumfries High Street office where anyone is welcome to come and take a look, ask questions and we can direct people to further information and resources regarding the baby box.”

Joan McAlpine MSP said: “The Baby Boxes are full of useful items and send a message that every child matters.

“For mothers in Dumfries and Galloway looking forward to welcoming a new born into the world on or after 15th August this summer, all they need to do to be gifted a Baby Box is apply through their midwife in advance, supplying their preferred delivery address.”

The box tradition originates from Finland, where every pregnant woman has been given a box full of items for the last 75 years. Finland has one of the lowest infant mortality rates in the world- two deaths per 1,000 live births, compared with a global rate of 32 in 1,000 according to the UN.