Arts projects share £27k from council

Seven regional arts projects are set to share just under £27,500 from the second round of the 2017/18 Regional Arts Fund.

Applications for over £33,500 were made to the fund, which is financed by Dumfries and Galloway Council. Allocations have been made on the recommendation of Dumfries and Galloway Chamber of the Arts (DG Unlimited). The fund aims to increase the impact of arts projects across Dumfries and Galloway.

The funding awards will seed-fund projects that are set to draw down additional investment from other sources, including income earned from ticket sales and match-funding grants from other funding bodies.

Councillor Andy Ferguson, Chairman of the Council’s Communities Committee said; “I am delighted to see a range of arts projects supported across Dumfries and Galloway and it is good to see that some of these grants will be targeted towards activities supporting young people and disadvantaged adults.

“Participation in the arts is linked to good health, increased confidence and positive self-esteem for individuals, and helps strengthen our communities. The arts also contribute to our economy by creating learning opportunities for our young people and attracting visitors to our region.”

Cathy Agnew, Chair of DG Unlimited, the independent charity which champions the region’s arts, said; “DG Unlimited is delighted to be involved in this Regional Arts Fund which, once again, has confirmed the great raft of creative talent and ambition across Dumfries and Galloway. The projects that have received funding in this round embrace a wide range of art forms and have the potential to make a very real difference by providing new arts opportunities to be experienced and enjoyed.”

The Regional Arts Fund is provided by Dumfries and Galloway Council and awards are made at the recommendation of Dumfries and Galloway Chamber of the Arts (DGU). The successful bids are shown below.

The funding recommendations were made following an open call for applications during February/March 2016. Applications were assessed by a panel convened by DG Unlimited with representatives from DG Unlimited and Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Arts and Museums Service.

Awards

Cample Line Trust

£2,171

And now for something different: film and artist moving image for young people comprises three screening weekends showing international films and artist moving image for a young audience. It also includes opportunities for participatory activity for local school children and young people to explore the creative potential of filmmaking processes and forms

Bunbury Banter Theatre Company CIC

£4,988

A Play, A Poet and A Pastry’ is a recurring evening of theatre, poetry and conversation inspired by Oran Mor’s famous ‘A Play, A Pie and A Pint’. A professional and high quality evening of new multiple art form work showcased for the first time, at the Theatre Royal, Dumfries.

Wigtown Festival Company

£4,930

Reading Programme for Disadvantaged Adults: partnership with the charity Open Book to establish a shared reading programme engaging disadvantaged adults in literature including facilitating and supporting attendance at events run by Wigtown Festival Company. Separately to support a programme of literary events for inmates at HMP Dumfries.

Crawick Multiverse Trust

£2,261

Acoustics of the Multiverse: Five day development project led by artist Jan Hogarth and musician Wendy Stewart to explore the soundscape of Crawick Multiverse. The development sessions will lead to a two day workshop for participants to experiment in creating their own soundscape of the Multiverse.

Fox and Hound Theatre Company

£5,000

Fox and Hound Theatre Tour and Fringe Project 2017: nine date tour and 21-date Fringe run by an emerging theatre company based near Castle Douglas. Three of the tour venues are in Dumfries and Galloway.

Wide Open South Scotland Ltd

£3,000

Outdoor Merlin Seminar Quest and Community Event: We will invite ecological artists/filmmakers from the region to work in collaboration with Wide Open, historians, a geographer and Borders Forest Trust ecologists to create an Outdoor Seminar Quest and community event in Moffat linked to a Merlin Conference and Outdoor Seminar Quest at Peebles.

Sanctuary Lab CIC

£5,000

Sanctuary Lab 2017: Sanctuary is an off-grid, off-network public art laboratory that unfolds over 24 hours in the Galloway Forest Dark Skies Park. It takes place in a site of extraordinary beauty and explores ideas of place, technology and presence in the largest forest in Britain.