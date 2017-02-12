Applications this week in Galloway

STRANRAER, 9 Thorney Way, erection of extension to rear elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr Derek Scott (17/0106/FUL).
GATEHOUSE OF FLEET, land adjacent to Kelspoke, Ann Street, erection of dwelling house with integrated double garage; applicant Mr Richard Gidney (17/0093/FUL).
GATEHOUSE OF FLEET, 9A Digby Street, installation fo fivr replacement windows on front and rear elevations; applicant Dumfries and Galloway Housing Partnership (17/0095/FUL).
KIRKCUDBRIGHT, 20-22 Union Street, replacement of 2 existing dormer windows with 2 rooflights on front elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr & Mrs Robert Lamont (17/0117/FUL).
