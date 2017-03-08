Antiques Road Trip arrives in Wigtown

There was great excitement in Wigtown yesterday when the popular BBC programme Antiques Road Trip arrived to film for an episode.

Antiques expert Charles Hanson and a film crew called to Traditions, the antiques and collectables shop in North Main Street run by Russel Gomersall.

The programme features antiques experts who set off on a road trip around the United Kingdom to search for treasures. They then compete with each other to make the most money at auction.

Russel Gomersall said: “They were a great bunch and seemed to like Wigtown very much. It was the first time they had been in the area so it’d good coverage for the shop and for Wigtown. They said the programme would go on air in tow to three months, but they would let me know.”