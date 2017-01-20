Antiquarians present annual Truckell prize

This year’s Truckell Prize, awarded annually by the Dumfriesshire and Galloway Natural History and Antiquarian Society, has been won by Mr Gary Hutchison, a postgraduate student currently carrying out research for a PhD in the Dept. of History, Classics and Archaeology at Edinburgh University. The Society’s President, Dr Jeremy Brock, presented Mr Hutchison with the prize certificate and a cheque for £500.

Mr Hutchison won the award with a research paper entitled Wigtown Burghs, 1832–1868: A Rotten Burgh District? Electoral politics in the constituency were significantly changed by the passing of the First Reform Act in 1832, but research shows that several critical factors continued to influence post-1832 politics locally.

This calls into question the assertion that the Reform Act constituted a turning-point in Scottish and British political history. The paper will be published in the next issue of the Society’s ‘Transactions’ and will be of particular interest to those interested in the political history of Wigtownshire.

The Truckell Prize was established in 2009 to commemorate the late Mr Alf Truckell and his outstanding contribution to local studies in Dumfries and Galloway region. It is awarded for the leading original research paper submitted to the Society on a human or natural history topic relating to the geographical area of Dumfries and Galloway. Entries are welcome from all, but must meet the editorial standards required by the Society’s ‘Transactions’, which are published annually. The closing date for entries is the 1st October each year. Please see the Society’s website www.dgnhas.org.uk for further details.