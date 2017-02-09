Annual scout gathering

The Galloway Scout Annual Gathering held in the Murray Arms Gatehouse of Fleet was attended by 55 leaders including retiring Regional Commissioner Colin Williamson. District Chairman Drew Low and District Commissioner Nigel Scott presented eight leaders with Service Awards and Training Certificates. Special mention of 30 years service by Annette Torbet and David Wishart.

The programme for the year ahead includes many challenges, adventure activities and camping. A number of leaders took part in a “Safeguarding Awareness, Child Protection“ training course. Pictured back row: Alison Milne, Neil Dyson, Jennifer Russell, Marion Gourlay, Anne Munro, Kenny Owen and front row:- Nigel Scott, Annette Torbet, Drew Low, David Wishart.