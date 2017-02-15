Annual prize night for woodturners

Galloway Woodturners presented the annual prizes to the 2016 Club Champions at their February Meeting.

This year the overall Club Championship is shared between Phil Jones and Jake Twiname. The first time the championship has been shared. The cup for best Novice turner went to Arthur Young. Pictured left to right Sarah Burns, Nicky Smith and Grahem Mees, club chairman Roger Cutler, Novice Champion Arthur Young and Club Champion Jake Twiname.

Each month club members are invited to make an item for the competition, last year the range of items included: a box with an inlaid lid, a platter, and a pen.

The competition is judged by the club members, the winner being the member who achieves the highest average score throughout the year.

Four members of the club were also awarded certificates for successfully completing the 6 week Beginners Course in Woodturning.

Galloway Woodturners is open to new members from all over Dumfries & Galloway and meet in their workshop at Abercrombie Road Industrial Estate, Castle Douglas each Tuesday and Wednesday evenings 7–9pm. The next full club night with a demonstration is on Tuesday 14th March, starting at 7pm.

Full information about the club and the 2017 programme are available at the club website –www.gallowaywoodturners.co.uk