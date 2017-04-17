Annual film competition for Stewartry club members

There were four entries in the annual Stewartry Camcorder Club film competition with model aircraft, lego, car parking and false teeth all featuring in some wonderful short movies.

In Raymond Binks’ film he interviewed Chris Coy about his interest in flying radio-controlled model aircraft while he filmed one of his planes flying past.

Alistair Fisher, runner up in the best film category.

Chris had been interested in model aircraft from the rubber band powered models through to those powered by two stroke engines and the modern electric motors. This was followed by “What a Leak” by Raymond’s grandson Alistair Fisher. Alistair ran into the house to tell his grandfather that there was a leak under his car. Raymond groaned, got out his tools and crawled under the car only to find it was a leek, not a leak, that Alistair had put there.

Gary Conchar’s animation film “Building the Dream” was of a little Lego man building a Lego car, carrying all the parts in one by one, assembling them then climbing into the finished car and driving off.

John Hoffman filmed the problem of getting a car out of a tight space between two others. Luckily the driver was helped by a woman passer-by who spent some time guiding him out as he edged backward and forward. Eventually when he was clear he thanked the woman who then demanded money. He paid her and she got into the car which had been blocking him and drove away!

Steve Grimshaw had constructed a miniature set and a model old lady for his animated film “Rock Chick”. The old lady got up from her chair, took her teeth out and started to dance around playing loud rock music on her guitar until her knickers fell down. Then the doorbell rang. She stopped playing and put her teeth back in. The doorbell rang repeatedly and she shouted “OK, OK, keep your knickers on!” then realised her own problem!

The films were judged by Bill Malony who pronounced Steve Grimshaw’s the best film with Alistair Fisher as runner up.

Steve was presented with the Alistair Dobie Trophy for Best Film, an inscribed whisky glass and a certificate.

Alistair was unable to be present but had his certificate sent to him. Other awards based on the films produced during the year were to Raymond Binks for Best Producer (runner up Steve Grimshaw), Steve Grimshaw for Best Director (runner up John Hoffman). Raymond and Steve received an inscribed whisky glass and a certificate.