An early taste of success for young chef of 2017

Watch out Nigella Lawson, Jamie Oliver, Rick Stein and Co. - here comes Kirkcudbright’s Emma Craig.

The 17 year old student at the town’s Academy has served up what could just be the starters of a great career ahead by winning the annual Young Chef Competition, organised jointly by the school and the Rotary Club of Kirkcudbright.

She is the latest young masterchef to emerge from the kitchen contest which began 10 years ago for students aged between 11 and 17 years old.

The annual competition allows youngsters to show off their culinary skills by producing a two-course meal.

The S6 student emerged the overall winner in competition with three fellow students, the task set them all being to produce a two-course meal for two using local ingredients, all for under £10 a head.

The winning menu produced by Emma was chicken breast stuffed with haggis, savoury cabbage and foundant poptatoes with a chocolate fondant for dessert.

Runner-up was Maya Johnston of S3 and in third place was Lauren Burgess of S5. The prize for Best

Table Setting went to Ellie Gibson of S3.

The prizes were presented by Kirkcudbright Rotary Club President Paul Tebay. As in previous years, Rotary worked closely with the Home Economics Department at Kirkcudbright Academy .

The Rotarians particularly thanked Nicola Cluckie, Home Economics teacher, “for her enthusiastic and tireless support of the event.”

This year, once again, the event was co-sponsored by Castle MacLellan Foods Limited. The company provided prize money and aprons for the entrants which bore the company logo.

The competition was judged by two professional chefs, Paul Wilkinson of the Castle Bistro in Kirkcudbright and Nick Morris of the Station House Cookery School and Cafe, also in the town.

The judges were both enormously impressed by the dishes produced by the students. They commented that their meals would not have been out of place in many good restaurants.

They also praised the Academy Home Economics Department for continuing to develop the school tradition of producing talented young chefs.