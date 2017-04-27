Amazing total raised by Co-op members for local groups

On the 21st September 2016, The Co-op relaunched their members cards giving members 5% back to themselves and 1% to local causes on all Co-op products bought.

The 1% raised for local causes named The Community Fund is handed over every six months to local charities, any registered charity with less than £500,000 a year turnover can apply for funding.

Newton Stewart Co-op staff handing over a cheque to the Newton Stewart Initiative group.

Last week the first community fund payments were distributed across the UK amounting to over £9 million.

Co-op stores in Newton Stewart and Wigtown with the help of all their members managed to raise an amazing £6,478 for causes in the area, of that £2,155 went to Galloway Thistle Youth Football Club, £2,099 to Newton Stewart Initiative and £2,224 to Wigtown Players.

The stores both held events on 19th April with Newton Stewart Store hand over cheques to Galloway Thistle and Newton Stewart Initiative and Wigtown handing over a cheque to Wigtown Players. If you are interested in becoming a member and receiving 5% back for yourself and 1% for local causes pop in to your local store and they will be happy to help you, or if you know of any local causes that would benefit from the Community Fund go online at www.coop.co.uk for more information.