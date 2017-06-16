Age Scotland funding for Men’s Shed group

Age Scotland, the country’s leading charity supporting the rights and wellbeing of older people, is today announcing the latest round of grant funding for local Men’s Sheds.

The grants were made possible thanks to the generous support of the Robertson Trust and The Scottish Government.

The grant to the Dalbeattie Men’s Shed will help it to develop and support new projects. The Shed provides a place for the improvement of the health, social connectedness and wellbeing of older men in Dalbeattie and surrounding district.

Specifically, the grant of £1000 will enable the shed to purchase new equipment and tools to allow members to take on new projects and activities.

Age Scotland Chief Executive Keith Robson said, “Men’s sheds can play a huge role in reducing loneliness and isolation and the stories we hear from shedders goes to prove just that. Age Scotland has been delighted to support and enable the development of new sheds across Scotland, doing our bit to help improve the lives of thousands of men. We know that you can never underestimate the value in providing a space to allow people to come together and feel welcomed. We look forward to seeing how the Dalbeattie Men’s Shed grows with this new support and I wish all the shedders well in their individual projects.”

In total, Age Scotland has been able to financially support 28 sheds across Scotland with a grants totalling over £40,000. In addition, our two Men’s Shed Community Development Officers have offered advice and support of how to support and grow a Men’s Shed.