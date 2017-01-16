Adlibitum to entertain music sociaety

Gatehouse Music Society’s next concert will take place on Sunday, February 5, at 7.30pm will be by AdLibitum, Andrea and Djordje Gajic, who play violin and accordion.

Each of these award winning musicians maintains an independent career as well as performing as a duo to present an exciting repertoire in the UK and abroad.

Andrea’s early music training was at St Mary’s Music School in Edinburgh and at the age of fourteen she was invited to study in America. Next stop Moscow for five years studying and then further post graduate studies at the Royal College of Music in London. Her solo and ensemble playing career has taken her to venues across the world as well as the UK and Europe. Currently she teaches violin at the RCS (Royal Conservatoire of Scotland), St Mary’s Music School in Edinburgh and Douglas Academy of Music.

Djordje began his musical studies at the age of six in Serbia and went on to graduate from the Russian Academy of Music in 1993. Following post graduate studies at the Gnessin Russian Academy of Music he was appointed assistant to Professor Yuri Dranga. His solo career has taken him across Europe and includes the international music festivals in Dartington, Norwich, Salisbury and Birmingham. Djordje is an accordion professor at RCS and St Mary’s Music School in Edinburgh.

Their programme includes a mix of classical and gypsy music – J S Bach’s Sonata in E minor BWV 1023, Brahms Hungarian dances No 1 and 2, Sarasate’s Carmen Fantasy and other pieces by Paganini, Achron and Sarasate.

This is an open event and will take place in Gatehouse Parish Church at 7.30pm. Non members’ tickets are available at the door and students and school children are free.

For more information pleasc contact 01557 814 887 or 01557 331 570.

At the beginning of December Gatehouse Music Society welcomed the unusual musical partnership of BabaYaga - Karen Dufour, saxophone – and Gwen Sinclair, harp. Their programme which included familiar classical music arranged to accommodate the characteristics of the instruments gave a fresh perspective to the music, which delighted the audience.