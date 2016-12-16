A very different Finnarts Bay

The 25 walkers who met in Cairnryan on Saturday helped to swell the numbers on the local bus which took Wigtownshire Ramblers on the short journey to Finnarts Bay.

Passing Finnarts Farm the group just missed the start of a pheasant shoot planned for on the estate.

In the Glen App to Stranraer section of the Mull of Galloway Trail there are massive works going on in the construction of another windfarm in the area.

The once relatively narrow forest road has been widened to accommodate the works traffic, some of which is huge! All drivers greeted us with cheerful waves as they passed by.

We turned off to walk along another forest road, once lined by numerous Larch trees but now cleared, giving us a wider view.

Tree stumps provided welcome seats for our lunch on the edge of Low Marsh Forest.

The walk on Saturday 17 December is a moderate one of five miles from Knockman Wood to Garlies Castle. Meet for car sharing at the Breastworks, Stranraer at 9am, at the Riverside, Newton Stewart at 9.30am or at the walk start at the Knockman Wood car park at 10am (NX 409 674).

New walkers and those going directly to the start are asked to phone the walk leader on 01671 402733.