A RUNaway success!

Last Saturday’s Fun Run in aid of the Stroke Association round the iconic WW11 airfield was a stunning success for the organisers - despite some inclement weather.
This new event was well supported in the local community and gave everyone a chance to take part in an event that catered for all ages and abilities.
Money rasied for the charity is already in excess of £2000.
The first ten home in the 10k race were as follows:
1 - Gary Flannighan 34.45
2 - Jonathan Dale 35.13
3 - Euan McConnell 36.16
4 - Ian Hannah 38.36
5 - Miriam Oliver 38.38
6 - Peter Horsell 39.11
7 - Andy Halliday 39.43
8 - James Dodds 41.24
9 - Chrissie Vincent 41.36
10 - Rory Christie 41.44
