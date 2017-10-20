Search

A RUNaway success!

Jonathan Dale(2nd) and Gary Flannighan(1st) who took part in the 10k run.
Last Saturday’s Fun Run in aid of the Stroke Association round the iconic WW11 airfield was a stunning success for the organisers - despite some inclement weather.

This new event was well supported in the local community and gave everyone a chance to take part in an event that catered for all ages and abilities.

Money rasied for the charity is already in excess of £2000.

The first ten home in the 10k race were as follows:

1 - Gary Flannighan 34.45

2 - Jonathan Dale 35.13

3 - Euan McConnell 36.16

4 - Ian Hannah 38.36

5 - Miriam Oliver 38.38

6 - Peter Horsell 39.11

7 - Andy Halliday 39.43

8 - James Dodds 41.24

9 - Chrissie Vincent 41.36

10 - Rory Christie 41.44