A father’s charity fundraising tribute to his late son

Port William man Campbell McCaig is planning to do a very special ’21 themed’ charity fundraiser in memory of his late son Justin, who would have been 21 in January 2018 had he not been killed in a car crash.

Campbell is going to climb 21 hills, all Munros and Corbetts for Brake, the road safety charity because, as he explains: “Brake support families who have lost loved ones”.

Campbell said: “As you probably know we lost Justin in 2015 in a tragic car accident. As he would have turned 21 on 3rd January, 2018, I have decided to do a fundraiser to celebrate his birthday and try to raise £2121.21 for Brake, the road safety charity.

“I am planning to climb 21 hills between 3rd January (Justin’s 21st birthday) and 18th May (the day in 2015 we lost him), starting with the Merrick - Galloway’s highest on 3rd January and finishing with Ben Nevis - Scotland’s highest on 18th May, along with 14 Munros in Loch Lomond area and five Corbetts in Galloway and Arran.

“I also plan to try and lose 21lbs during this time as I have struggled with my fitness and weight since losing Justin.”

Campbell has already raised over £200 through his JustGiving page and if you want to add to the total and help him reach his target, please go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/campbell-mccaig1?utm_id=25

Munros are 3,000 metres high and over and Corbetts are between 2,500 and 3,000 metres high.