What a day of witches, ghouls and zombies Leswalt Primary had for Halloween!

P5-7 spent their morning making Spooky Spider doughnuts and measuring and drawing the net of a square based pyramid as a box to store it in for their Maths session.

Eerie poetry, Halloween creative writing and the P7s busily party planning meant that the morning passed by in a flash!

P1-4 chatted about the tradition of guising and telling a joke, singing a song or some other entertainment in exchange for a small treat.

The afternoon kicked off with a Frightening Fancy Dress Parade and then Patricia (our dinner lady) took on the unenviable job of judging the costumes – what a hard task that was! There followed an afternoon of team games; Musical Gravestones, Freaky Corners, Dooking for apples, Pin the stalk on the pumpkin/scar on Harry Potter and a Beastly Beetle Drive. To round off a fun afternoon, the boys and girls enjoyed a quick boogie to Michael Jackson’s classic Thriller and then enjoyed a tasty treat before they headed home…to do some guising all over again!

Thanks to the P7s for organising the party as part of their STAR awards.