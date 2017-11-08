What a day of witches, ghouls and zombies Leswalt Primary had for Halloween!
P5-7 spent their morning making Spooky Spider doughnuts and measuring and drawing the net of a square based pyramid as a box to store it in for their Maths session.
Eerie poetry, Halloween creative writing and the P7s busily party planning meant that the morning passed by in a flash!
P1-4 chatted about the tradition of guising and telling a joke, singing a song or some other entertainment in exchange for a small treat.
The afternoon kicked off with a Frightening Fancy Dress Parade and then Patricia (our dinner lady) took on the unenviable job of judging the costumes – what a hard task that was! There followed an afternoon of team games; Musical Gravestones, Freaky Corners, Dooking for apples, Pin the stalk on the pumpkin/scar on Harry Potter and a Beastly Beetle Drive. To round off a fun afternoon, the boys and girls enjoyed a quick boogie to Michael Jackson’s classic Thriller and then enjoyed a tasty treat before they headed home…to do some guising all over again!
Thanks to the P7s for organising the party as part of their STAR awards.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Galloway Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.