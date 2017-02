Gatehouse of Fleet Burns Club held their 64th Annual Burns Supper at the Murray Arms Hotel on 3rd February. President Mike Duguid took the chair.

The haggis, piped in by David Hannay, was addressed by Chik Duncan. The Immortal Toast was proposed by Neil MacGillivray then Chik Duncan gave a spirited rendition of “Tam o’ Shanter”.

Graham Bell proposed the Toast to the Lassies to which Janet Brennan-Inglis replied. Musical entertainment was supplied by May Crawford.