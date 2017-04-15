2nd Battle of Gaza takes its toll on KOSB

PIPER KILLED ON EGYPTIAN BATTLEFIELD

The Galloway Gazette, May 5th, 1917

The sad news arrived in the town that well-known Newton Stewart piper, Sergeant John Diamond, KOSB, was killed in action at the 2nd Battle of Gaza, in Egypt.

Sergeant Diamond was a piper in the Territorials before the outbreak of war and went up with his battalion on mobilisation in August 1914. After serving at home stations for a few months he went out to Gallipoli with the Lowland Division and served throughout that campaign, his name on one occasion being brought to the attention of his Divisional Commander for gallantry in action.

After the evacuation of Gallipoli at the end of 1916, he went to Egypt and took part in several action there.

In civilian life he was a prominent football player with Newton Stewart Football Club and displayed on the football field the qualities of fearlessness and determination which he afterwards exhibited on the field of battle.

He left behind a grieving widow and seven children at their Princes Street home.

Private John McNaught, KOSB, of Arthur Street, Newton Stewart, was also killed in action at the 2nd Battle of Gaza. As a Territorial, he was also mobilised at the start of the war and served at Gallipoli. Before the war he was employed at Callander’s Sawmill in Minnigaff.