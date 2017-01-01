The Galloway Gazette

Council hitting developers in the pocket

News
Cervical screening is at a 10-year low while the number of deaths from cervical cancer has increased by 24 per cent.

Concern as cancer screening hits 10-year low

Health
Help is at hand for Fifers who are drowning in debt.

Advice and support for Fifers struggling with debt worries

News
Votes sought in Scottish nature photography poll

News

Scottish home sellers pay out £156 million in the great commisery sleepwalk

News

‘Bedtime stories for adults’ prove online hit

News

This week’s planning applications

Lifestyle
CTA
Jeannie Keilty of Banks' Renewables.

Community offered 10% share in windfarm

Business
Those who borrowed to fund their festivities expect to have paid it back by May.

Christmas costs expected to reach until spring

News

Challenge Cup second round kicks off on Friday night

Football
curling

Galloway Cup 2017 draw

Sport
Brain Reid

Stranraer manager departs Stair Park

Sport

Stewartry look ahead to top two clash

More Sport

Challengers close the gap at top of south league

Football

Frustration for title chasing Newton Stewart side

More Sport

Wigtown Curling Club retain their league title

Sport

Match of the day at Meadow Park for unbeaten Wigtown

Football
Brendan Cole is returning to Scotland with his new show

All Night Long is ‘Strictly’ the hottest ticket in town

Whats on

Authors host book launch in Gatehouse of Fleet

Whats on
The Ryan Centre in Stranraer.

Open weekend in leisure centres

Whats on

Bladnoch soldier survives torpedo

Lifestyle

Revealed: The bad spending habits leaving Scots skint

Lifestyle

The A75 has designated Euro route status.

UK Government snub to A75 Euro route status

Transport
The Stranraer branch of the Clydesdale Bank

Clydesdale Bank to shut Stranraer and Castle Douglas branches.

Business
MP Richard Arkless

MP speaks as a customer after bank closures are announced

Business
New builds have been targetted

