The Galloway Gazette

Awards for Galloway housing staff

Business
Mary Nicholson, Trustee of the Whithorn Trust, Tom McFarlane who led the construction of the roundhouse, Emma Harper MSP, Julia Muir Watt Development Manager and Richard Arkless MP.

Unique insight into Iron Age life in Galloway

Business
The report reveals new figures showing 27 per cent of children in Scotland are overweight or obese. Pic: Graham Hamilton/TSPL

Child health in Scotland ‘amongst worst in Europe’, reveals new report

News
Burns Night boom for Scottish drinks

News

Most optimistic Self Assessment expense claims

News

‘Disappointing’ results for rail passengers

News

MSP starts petition to keep bank open

Business
The boxes have saved 600 tonnes of vegetables from being binned.

Asda Wonky Veg win best new product award

News
A report by Family Friendly Working Scotland suggests parents with low earnings are more likely to be in jobs which deny flexible working.

Need to boost workplace flexibility for the lower-paid

News
Rugby

Stewartry win division two ‘clash of the titans’

More Sport

First round of Tweedie Cup sees exciting ties in prospect

Football
Reece Agnew shields the ball in the match between St Cuthbert Wanderers and Wigtown and Bladnoch.

Penalty kick misery for young Stranraer side in challenge cup

Football
The swimmers in their new sponsored tops.

Swimming club return from Fuerteventura camp with new skills and renewed fitness

More Sport

Badminton medal success for Douglas Ewart students

More Sport

Newton Stewart steady the ship at Garnock

More Sport

Challenge Cup second round kicks off on Friday night

Football
Multi-award-winning international pianist, Grace Mo, returns to Dumfries and Galloway.

Grace’s delight at Galloway return

Whats on
Strictly Come Dancing rumbas north of the border as the second stop on its UK live tour this weekend (January 27-28).

Facts about Strictly as the live tour comes to Scotland this weekend

Whats on
The Mull of Galloway trust received �1000 from Tesco.

Mull of Galloway project funding boost

Lifestyle

Quiz: How well do you know Robert Burns?

Lifestyle
Fire and Rescue on the scene

Fire destroys home in Braehead

News
The Stranraer branch of the Clydesdale Bank

Clydesdale Bank to shut Stranraer and Castle Douglas branches.

Business
The A75 has designated Euro route status.

UK Government snub to A75 Euro route status

Transport
New builds have been targetted

Council hitting developers in the pocket

News
£3000 worth of property stolen

Crime