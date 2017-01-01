The Galloway Gazette

Search

First Minister sees progess at new infirmary

Health
John Devlin. 08/06/15 . GLASGOW. Police Scotland stock shots. Police , policeman , police officer , crime scene , forensic , locus , crime , cop , cops.

Thieves’ night time raids on Galloway homes

Crime

Arctic blast set to bring snow and bitterly cold temperatures to Scotland

Environment
Heavy rain
8c
4c

Snow flurries no fun for small furries warn vets

News

More than 1 in 3 employees in Scotland hate their job and their managers

News 2

Rise in festive drink drivers

News

Our schools facing crisis over pupil support

Education
The survey revealed that 1 in 5 UK adults have no idea what a credit score is.

Do you know what a credit score means?

News 1
A new mini-film that promotes the adoption of rescue dogs has generated 1.1 million views on Facebook, after dog lovers from across the UK shared the video over 29,000 times.

Mini-film promoting rescue dog adoption goes viral

News
Jason McKie moves the ball out wide.

Newton Stewart sitting pretty at the top of the league table

More Sport
Saturday 7th January Newton Stewart v Nithsdale Wanderers Creesider's No.3 Robert Hughan clears this danger from Nith's Kevin Roy

Last minute winner at Trammondford

Sport
Ian Miller gets in a cross.

South league serves up six of the best as 2017 begins

Sport
Curling

Galloway Province league race to go down to the wire

Sport

Rhins last gasp County Cup victory

Sport

Our 2016 sports quiz ... how much do you remember?

Sport 1

Fantastic medal haul for high school swimming team

More Sport
Entries from statutory records have been released onto ScotlandsPeople - the family history website operated by the National Records of Scotland.

Latest birth, death and marriage records released

News 1

New creme egg campaign rolls in

Arts
DGHPs Community Participation Officer, Gordon Williamson, and DGHP tenant Dorothy Grant, pictured receiving the gold award from TPAS.

Award for housing partnership

Whats on

Can you find eight people you want to spend the night with?

Lifestyle
Local heavy metal group Blood Slab held a gig recently In the Beltie Galloway where the group collected a �180.00 in donations which they handed over to the local day centre in Newton Stewart Pictured presenting the cheque are band members Scott McIlwraith, Keith Stevenson, Rab Stevenson not in the picture from the band are Jonno Hudson & Brain Ferguson receiving the cheque for the Day Centre is Helen Alexander. A big THANK YOU to the Beltie Galloway for hosting Picture by George Winchester

Charity gig aids Riverside Day Centre

Lifestyle

Quiz: Can you spell better than a 9-year-old?

Lifestyle